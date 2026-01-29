Number of overseas visitors to Ireland fell 3% last year, official data shows

The number of overnight visitors to Ireland from overseas was just over 6.4 million last year, which was a drop of 3 per cent compared with 6.6 million visitors in 2024, official data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

The data also shows visitor numbers were up by 2 per cent compared with 6.3 million visitors in 2023.

Spending by foreign visitors for 2025 was estimated at €5.5 billion, down 9 per cent compared with €6 billion in 2024, and up 1 per cent compared with €5.4 billion in 2023.

Overnight foreign visitor nights in 2025 amounted to just less than 47.9 million, down by 3 per cent compared with 2024, while the average length of stay for trips made in 2025 was 7.5 nights, the same as in 2024.

Visitors living in Britain accounted for the largest share (38 per cent) in 2025, compared with 33 per cent who were resident in continental Europe, 24 per cent from North America, and 5 per cent from the rest of the world.

Forty per cent of visitors indicated that the main purpose for their trip was for holidays, leisure and recreation, while visiting friends and relatives accounted for 35 per cent, and 15 per cent of trips were for business reasons.

Data for December shows 524,100 foreign residents made visits to Ireland, which was an increase of 34 per cent compared with December 2024. December typically accounts for around 6-8 per cent of foreign resident visitors over the year.

These visitors spent 4.8 million nights in Ireland, showing an increase of 24 per cent with the same month in 2024. The visitors’ average length of stay was 9.1 nights, down 8 per cent on a year earlier.

Excluding fares, visitors spent €427 million on their trips, which was an increase of 30 per cent compared with December 2024.

Broken down by expense category, the costliest subheading was day-to-day spending, which includes eating out, entrance fees, and public transport, which came to €255.7 million, or 45.5 per cent.

The next costliest was accommodation at €160.4 million, or 28.6 per cent. Fares cost a further €134.5 million, or 23.9 per cent.

Lastly, prepayments, which includes items paid in advance, such as car hire, and pre-booked tickets, comprised just €11.0 million, or 2 per cent of the total.

CSO statistician Edward Duffy said the increase in visitor numbers in December coincided with significant growth in departing passenger numbers, particularly at Dublin Airport.

“Overall, passenger departures at the main airports and seaports increased by more than 207,000 passengers, or 14 per cent, in December compared with December 2024,” he said.

“It is also worth noting that December 2024 Dublin Port passenger numbers may have been impacted by the temporary closure of Holyhead Port following Storm Darragh.”

The highest proportion (39.7 per cent) was from Britain, accounting for 208,300 of the visitors. The second highest (14.2 per cent) was from the United States, accounting for 74,300, while the third highest (7.1 per cent) came from Spain and Portugal, comprising a further 37,300.

By way of comparison, in December 2024 there were 170,300 visitors from Britain, 48,000 from the United States, and 27,900 from Spain and Portugal.

Some 265,300 (50.6 per cent) stayed in their own property or with family as their main accommodation type, while another 191,100 (36.5 per cent) stayed in a hotel.

About 21,700 (4.1 per cent) used rented or self-catering as their main accommodation type, while 14,400 (2.8 per cent) used guest house or bed and breakfast accommodation.