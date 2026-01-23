Milk formula recall hits Danone’s Irish plants

Infant milk formula manufactured at Irish plants has been recalled by Danone. Photograph: Kayana Szymczak/The New York Times

Food giant Danone is pulling infant formula made in Ireland from shelves across Europe over concerns that it may contain a toxin that causes food poisoning.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the French group was recalling specific batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence of a toxin called cereulide.

Danone makes formula under the Aptamil, Nutrilion and Cow & Gate at plants in Wexford and Macroom, Co Cork. The company employs around 750 people in Ireland, split roughly evenly between the two plants.

The FSAI said the products implicated in the recall were manufactured in Ireland and exported to a number of countries in the European Union, the UK and other countries, including Singapore.

Danone has assured the food safety regulator that none of the batches facing recall have been distributed in Ireland.

The Danone recall follows similar action by two other major players in the infant formula sector, Nestlé and Lactalis. At least 53 ‌countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa have issued health warnings over Nestlé’s recall.

Nestlé which also has manufacturing plants in Ireland said none of its Irish operations have been involved in making the batches of formula affected.

All three recalls have involved the same ingredient, ARA oil, which was manufactured in China, but was contaminated with cereulide. The oil is added as an ingredient in base powder used to make infant formula and follow-on formula.

French investigators are examining the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products that were subject to a precautionary recall by Nestlé earlier this ‍month, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.

The FSAI said it had notified the European Commission of the latest recall through the EU’s rapid alert system for food and seed to ensure that all affected countries are notified.

Both the food safety authority and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which regulate the Danone manufacturing facilities in Ireland said they were continuing to to engage with Danone to ensure that all food safety measures are being taken to protect consumers.