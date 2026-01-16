Qualcomm to add 300 jobs in Cork as part of €125m investment

Qualcomm is to add 300 jobs over the next three years at its Cork facility. Photograph: JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Technology giant Qualcomm is to add 300 jobs over the next three years at its Cork facility, as part of a €125 million investment that will see it form a key part of the company’s AI plans.

The roles, which will be added at the company’s research and development function, will strengthen the facility’s position as hub for research and development.

The investment will support a new research and development project in Cork. The new jobs will bring the total number employed at the chipmaker’s Penrose and Horgan’s Quay facilities to more than 1,000 people.

The investment is being backed by the Government through IDA Ireland. The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Tourism & Employment Peter Burke, who said it was a “powerful endorsement of Ireland’s ambition to lead globally in advanced research, next‑generation computing and AI”.

“Qualcomm’s continued expansion builds on Ireland’s strong semiconductor ecosystem and demonstrates the value of the collaborative environment we have fostered between industry, academia and Government. “

Qualcomm has operated in Cork since 2013, and hired its first engineer a decade ago. It has since grown the team further, and formed academic partnerships with University College Cork, Munster Technical University and the Tyndal Institute.

In 2020, it opened the Qualcomm Technologies facility at Penrose Dock in the city centre, and in 2023 expanded the office’s strategic functions and creating more than 100 jobs.

“This investment underscores Cork’s importance as a strategic Global R&D hub for Qualcomm and our commitment to supporting Ireland’s innovation ecosystem,” said Colin Ryan, chief strategy and corporate development officer of Qualcomm Incorporated.

San Diego-headquartered Qualcomm was founded in 1985 and has established itself as a global leader in wireless technology and advanced semiconductors. It also provides advanced semiconductor technology across the mobile, wearables, internet of things, automotive and data centre industries.