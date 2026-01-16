Eclective opens its latest Dublin venture on South William Street

Farrier & Draper on South William Street, which has been redesigned. Photograph: Alan Betson

Irish hospitality group Eclective, formerly known as Press Up, has opened a new bar on Dublin’s South William Street.

The venue, called The Stapleton, is located within the Georgian surroundings of Powerscourt House. The group said the décor was inspired by the craftsmanship of Michael Stapleton.

The main bar is walk-in only, while the cocktail lounge upstairs offers limited reservations at select times.

It is expected about 40 full and part-time staff will be employed at the venue. Millimetre Design, an interior design studio, led the fit-out.

Eclective signed a long-term lease for the venue, which is the former site of Farrier & Draper, last summer.

Commenting at the time, Tristan Jacob, chief commercial officer of Eclective, said: “Housed within the historic Powerscourt Townhouse, we plan to invest significantly to deliver a sophisticated venue to the capital’s hospitality scene.”

It is its first new venue since the change of ownership last year that resulted in investment firm Cheyne Capital taking control of the business from its founders Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan.

Eclective agreed a 15-year lease for the site with Clarendon Properties, and is spending up to €1.5 million fitting out the 6,000 sq ft venue over three floors.

The bar and restaurant in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre was previously operated by industry veteran Frank Gleeson.

It is Eclective’s 27th venue, with the group employing 850 people. Other brands in its portfolio include Elephant & Castle, Wowburger, Stella Cinema, Kaldero and Captain America’s.

Press Up was cofounded by Mr McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan and grew to more than 50 venues and about 2,000 employees, including a chain of hotels that were sold in 2023.

London-based Cheyne took control of the business last year following a debt-for-equity swap. Mr McKillen jnr continues to own 5 per cent of the chain.