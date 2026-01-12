Irish cybersecurity specialist Ekco to invest €10m with new Caribbean office

Business

Irish-founded cybersecurity specialist Ekco is investing €10 million over the next two years with the opening of a new office in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company’s expansion in the Caribbean will lead to the creation of 18 jobs by the end of 2027 and will enable Ekco to increase its revenues in the region from €2 million to €5 million over the same period.

The new jobs will be created globally, all with a sole focus on the Caribbean market. They will cover sales and technical roles to support Ekco’s continued growth in the Caribbean.

The company will use its new base to deepen relationships with clients and strengthen its regional presence in countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica.

Ekco, which has a workforce of more than 1,000 people across the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, works with Caribbean-based organisations in highly regulated industries such as financial services, legal and government.

Driving demand for its services is the growing volume of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, ever-evolving regulatory requirements and a shortage of technical skills and internal resources to keep pace with rising threats.

In addition, the company will continue to build on its relationships with leading industry partners including the Caribbean Telecoms Union and Digicel to further enhance its capabilities and drive business growth in the market.

Mark Donnellan, head of business development for the group in the Caribbean, said the company is on a path of “accelerated global expansion”, which is being driven by “organic business growth and a number of strategic acquisitions”.

“As we continue to scale up our operations in the Caribbean region, we are excited to boost our offering for businesses, grow our customer base and forge deeper relationships with valued partners in the market,” he said.

“Against a rising tide of cyber threats and a backdrop of increasing regulations, our team can help to fill widening technology skills gaps and enable businesses to remain competitive.

“We believe that the region will provide rapid business growth opportunities for Ekco and support the continued expansion of our skilled team. We are looking forward to strengthening our footprint in the Caribbean and, in doing so, supporting its growing economy.”

