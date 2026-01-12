DAA commits to pausing investigation into Kenny Jacobs pending hearing

Airport operator DAA has committed to the High Court that it will pause a planned investigation into complaints against its chief executive, Kenny Jacobs (above), pending the hearing of his legal case seeking to lift his suspension. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Airport operator DAA has committed to the High Court that it will pause a planned investigation into complaints against its chief executive, Kenny Jacobs, pending the hearing of his legal case seeking to lift his suspension.

Mr Jacobs initiated a High Court action last week against the State airports company seeking his return to work and declarations that the board has prejudged his removal from office.

Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger, standing in for Mr Justice Brian Cregan, who is assigned to preside over the case, said that the court is prepared go give the case an “urgent hearing date”. Ms Justice Bolger put the case in for mention on January 23rd.

Padraic Lyons, SC for Mr Jacobs, said that both sides have agreed that DAA would file a responding affidavit by 6pm on Friday to an affidavit submitted last week by Mr Jacobs. The legal team for Mr Jacobs has undertaken to file a replying affidavit by 6pm on January 22nd.

The row between the board and chief executive followed two protected disclosures against Mr Jacobs early last year that were not upheld after a senior barrister’s investigation.

New allegations subsequently emerged, leading to a loss of board confidence in the chief executive and decisions last month to initiate a new investigation and suspend him on full pay in the meantime.

Kelly Smith SC has been appointed to carry out the new investigation.