Business

Surge in profits at Kilkenny design group as costs are trimmed and debt is restructured

Revenues increased marginally to €32.17m, consolidated accounts show

The Kilkenny Design Shop on Dublin's Nassau Street, one of 18 bricks and mortar locations for the business. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The Kilkenny Design Shop on Dublin's Nassau Street, one of 18 bricks and mortar locations for the business. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Gordon Deegan
Fri Dec 19 2025 - 14:152 MIN READ

Pretax profits at the Kilkenny Design Group, the Irish fashion and design retailer owned by the O’Gorman family, last year increased more than seven fold to €1.28 million.

Consolidated accounts filed by Clydaville Holdings Ltd show that the group recorded a sharp increase in pretax profits as revenues increased marginally to €32.17 million in the 12 months to the end of January 26th this year.

Kilkenny Design Group operates 18 bricks and mortar stores here.

Locations include Killarney, Douglas, Ennis, Galway, Trim and Kildare Village.

READ MORE

Dublin Airport Authority’s bitter boardroom rift with Kenny Jacobs nears its denouement

The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Hugh McGuire, chief executive at Glanbia

Why are Irish electricity prices so stubbornly high? There are two issues at play

Circle K’s Ciara Foxton: ‘The grid isn’t strong enough’ for EV charging in all areas

Clydaville – which has its registered office in Killarney- recorded an operating profit of €1.34 million, which was a 166 per cent increase on the €504,244 it posted for the prior year.

In their report, the directors state that “operating in an environment of economic volatility, Kilkenny Design faced headwinds that were beyond our control”.

“The ongoing global cost of living crisis added pressures on our cost structures posing additional challenges to the performance of the business,” they added.

They state that “the business delivered a turnaround in the current year, returning to strong profitability compared to a small profit in the prior year”.

This “reflects the positive impact of strategic initiatives and decisive actions taken by management, including proactive cost-saving strategies, margin-enhancing activities and the successful introduction of new brands and new own brand ranges into the portfolio”.

The company “successfully restructured its debt during the year, resulting in improved financial flexibility. As a result, the company is now well-positioned to meet its debt obligations as they fall due”.

Numbers employed reduced from 219 to 216 as staff costs declined from €8.25 million to €7.34 million.

The profits also take account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €1.06 million. Directors’ pay increased marginally from €580,825 to €595,657.

The firm’s profits also take account of exceptional credit of €91,459 arising from re-organisational costs.

After incurring a corporation tax charge of €167,474, the group recorded a after-tax profit of €1.11 million.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning