Falling tech stocks drag global shares lower

Wall Street's main indices dropped on Friday, as a selloff in technology shares dragged global gauges from the brink of record highs.

European shares followed Wall Street lower late on Friday after advancing in earlier trading amid a surge in metal prices and improved forecasts for consumer-focused stocks.

Plunging tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq Composite down by more than 2 per cent after chipmaker Broadcom published disappointing forecasts, fuelling anxieties over tech and artificial intelligence valuations.

DUBLIN

Amid declines in banking stocks across Europe, the Iseq index fell 0.4 per cent on Friday, largely in line with its peers.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB were out of sorts, falling 1.3 per cent, 2.8 per cent and more than 5 per cent respectively, as part of a Europe-wide move.

Other index heavyweights also gave up ground, with Kerry Group falling by 0.5 per cent to €75 per share.

Giving up some of Thursday’s gain, insulation giant Kingspan dipped by more than 1 per cent while health services group Uniphar shed 1.7 per cent to close at €3.46 per share.

EUROPE

Reversing earlier gains, European stocks finished lower, tracking losses on Wall Street, with the blue-chip Stoxx 50 down 0.5 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.5 per cent.

The big names in European banking gave back some of Thursday’s gains, with Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo shedding almost 1 per cent, while Spain’s Santander and BBVA dipped by 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

France’s BNP Paribas fell by 0.7 per cent, after announcing it had entered ⁠exclusive talks to sell its 67 per cent ⁠stake in its Moroccan unit BMCI to Holmarcom Group.

Adidas, meanwhile, jumped by more than 2.5 per cent after US peer Lululemon Athletica raised its annual profit forecast.

LONDON

British shares were mixed, with the benchmark FTSE 100 down 0.6 per cent and the mid-cap FTSE 250 advancing by 0.2 per cent.

The blue-chip index was dragged lower by a dramatic reversal of fortunes for precious metal miners. After a sectoral index briefly hit a record high amid surging gold and silver prices, big names like Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Anglo American closed down by between 1 per cent and 2.8 per cent.

Moving in the opposite direction, InterContinental Hotels added more than 2 per cent after Jefferies ‌upgraded the Holiday Inn owner to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.

Harbour ⁠Energy rose 5 per cent after the oil and gas producer said it had agreed to acquire all subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners and Waldorf Production for $170 million.

NEW YORK

US stocks extended losses, as a sell-off in technology shares dragged global gauges from the brink of record highs. Longer-dated bond yields climbed.

The Nasdaq 100 was down 1.4 per cent.

Broadcom dropped after its sales outlook fell short of lofty expectations.

The S&P 500 sagged after the index notched a record close in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record highs.

Other chip stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices, lost 1 per cent, and a broader chips index fell 1.5 per cent a day after Oracle unveiled a weak forecast.

Shares of the cloud company fell 2.3 per cent after logging their biggest daily ‌drop since January in the previous session.

Among ‌others, Nvidia edged up 0.3 per cent after ‌a report said the company is evaluating an increase in H200 chip production to meet robust demand from China.

Lululemon Athletica jumped 12 per cent after the apparel maker raised its annual profit forecast and said that CEO Calvin McDonald was leaving the company.

In ‌other single-stock moves, US-listed shares of cannabis companies rose after a report said US president Donald Trump was looking to cut restrictions on marijuana through a planned order.

Canopy Growth added ⁠23 per cent, and Tilray Brands climbed 30 per cent. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg, Reuters