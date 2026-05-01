LinkedIn Ireland’s big dividend and tax payments, and retailer Rathwood’s woes

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The main Irish arm of social media giant LinkedIn paid a dividend of $400 million to its parent Microsoft last year. It also wrote a large cheque to the State for corporation tax. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Gold prices were largely steady in thin trading on Friday, but were headed for a weekly decline, pressured by higher oil prices that have stoked inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

In our big read, Conor Pope recounts the story behind Rathwood, a family-owned Carlow garden centre that has left hundreds of customers without the goods they had ordered and out of pocket.

Lorraine Butler is chief executive of CPM International, running the business in both Ireland and the UK. Over a bite to eat in Westminster, she tells Mark Paul about the sexism she has experienced as an executive, and the differences she sees in the Irish and British economies at present.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy highlights how Ukraine and Iran have used economics and trade to battle military superpowers.

Big Tech companies are cutting jobs but this time it feels much different, writes Cliff Taylor in his weekly Smart Money column.

In World of Work, Margaret Ward notes how right work practices can result in up to one-third of women in their child-rearing years leaving the labour force.

Airports operator DAA has warned of “material financial risk” from war in the Middle East, saying a prolonged conflict could have “adverse impacts” on sales and profits in the State-owned business. Arthur Beesley has the details.

Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment, extension and change of use of the brutalist Phibsborough Tower to provide a nine-storey 150-bedroom hotel, along with student accommodation, retail and residential in adjoining blocks.

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