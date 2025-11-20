Eir’s revenues and earnings decline as fixed-line customer numbers continue to shrink

Revenues fell at Eir both in the third quarter and the first nine months of its financial year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times logo

Revenue at telecommunications company Eir fell 1 per cent in the third quarter of the year as fixed-line revenues declined.

The company, which offers mobile, broadband, fixed-line and multimedia services, said revenue for the three months ended September 30th was €320 million, with fixed line revenue down 2 per cent to €234 million.

That was offset in part by a lower cost of sales. A decline in access traffic revenues was offset by growth in post-pay mobile and bundling, along with an increase in voice revenue.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation) was flat compared to the third quarter of 2024.

For the first nine months of its financial year, Eir’s revenue, after adjustments, fell by €5 million year on year to €950 million while its Ebitda declined by €3 million to €472 million.

Its operating costs fell by €5 million to €308 million. The company had 2,783 full time equivalent staff at the end of September, down 11 per cent on the previous year.

The group had net debt of just below €2.9 billion at the end of September, of which 58 per cent was loans and the balance bonds.

During the third quarter, Eir’s broadband base declined by 11,000 customers compared to the prior year to 936,000. That was primarily due to wholesale customers, with Eir gaining 9,000 retail subscribers and losing 20,000 in the wholesale business.

More customers shifted to fibre, however, with 890,000 customers now using the high speed broadband. Some 95 per cent of the group’s broadband base is now on fibre.

Post-pay mobile customers also grew, with Eir adding 83,000 to 1.27 million. However, mobile revenue was still down 1 per cent in the first nine months of the year compared to the previous year as customers migrated from prepay to post-pay. The company has a total of 1.56 million mobile customers, up 4 per cent.

Eir’s TV subscriber number were flat at 112,000.

“Eir has delivered another strong quarter and solid operational performance, in line with our expectations,” said Eir chief executive Oliver Loomes.

“Our strategy of sustained network investment and customer focus continues to yield results, reflected in the growth of both our mobile and fibre broadband bases.”