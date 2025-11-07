Michael Flatley says he will appeal court decision over costs security in mansion works dispute

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley is likely to find out next week how much money he will have to provide as security for costs in advance of his €30 million court action over works carried out at his Co Cork mansion

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley is likely to find out next week how much money he will have to provide as security for costs in advance of his €30 million court action over works carried out at his Co Cork mansion.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts in the Commercial Court on Friday turned down an application by the Flatley side for more time to submit a cost accountant’s report, as he disputes the €2.8 million security sought by the other side.

Mr Flatley’s counsel Ronnie Hudson BL submitted that the entertainer and businessman intends to appeal a decision of the court last August which said he must provide the security for costs before the hearing of the main action.

In the main proceedings, the Riverdance performer claims he and his family had to vacate the mansion, Castlehyde, in Fermoy on October 2023 after alleged toxic chemical residue was detected during routine maintenance.

Mr Flatley is suing Austin Newport Group Ltd, the main contractor and insurance underwriters MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd, AXA XL Underwriting Agencies Ltd and Hamilton Managing Agency Limited along with Lloyds insurance company.

All of the allegations are denied.

On Friday, Mr Flatley’s counsel asked the court for more time to provide a cost accountant’s report in advance of the hearing to determine how much Mr Flatley will have to put upfront.

Mr Flatley, he said, has been ill and had withdrawn from the presidential campaign “due to a change of circumstances”. Counsel said the entertainer had been hospitalised in Ireland and London.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for the underwriting and insurance defendants, said the first indication his side had that the entertainer wanted to submit a cost accountant’s report was three minutes before that day’s court appearance.

“This is not good enough. It is yet another attempt to delay resolution of the matter,” counsel said.

He said the matter had not been raised at a security of costs hearing last July and his side objected.

Rachel Duffy BL, for Austin Newport, told the court that the judgment in the matter had been made three months ago and the situation in relation to the Flatley application was “wholly unsatisfactory” at this stage.

Ms Justice Roberts said the Flatley side were free at the hearing last July to submit a cost accountant’s report. The judge said Mr Flatley was entitled to lodge an appeal to her August judgment but she was going to proceed with the hearing to decide how much should be paid in security for costs.

Last August Ms Justice Roberts ruled Mr Flatley had to put up money for security for costs. She ruled the businessman and entertainer is “not at this time ordinarily resident in Ireland but is rather here on a temporary and conditional basis”.

At the start of September Mr Flatley announced he had decided not to attempt to run in the presidential election.