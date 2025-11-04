Uniphar to unite US businesses under its own branding

Uniphar, which has locations in New York, North Carolina, Washington DC, and Mississippi, has also made several senior appointments as it looks to consolidate its US expansion.

Uniphar, the Dublin and London-listed healthcare services group, has announced the integration of all of its US businesses under its own branding as it ramps up its expansion in the country with new senior appointments.

The group, which has opened a new 65,000 sq ft facility in North Carolina, said its RRD Biopharma Development, Uniphar Clinical, Diligent Health Solutions and BESTMSLs units will now operate under the Uniphar banner.

“This strategic move brings together market-leading clinical development expertise, medical affairs services including medical information, field team recruiting and medical communication capabilities, enabling Uniphar to deliver a seamless suite of services to its US clients and an enhanced global offering across the product life cycle,” the group said in a statement.

Former Conduent executive Mike Ebhardt has been appointed president of Uniphar’s US pharma services division. Another former senior Conduent executive, Cindy Thompson, has been named vice preside of operations and transformation for Uniphar in the US.

The appointments follow the recent hiring of Dr Eric Rowinsky as chief medical officer of the former RRD, which has now been rebranded as Uniphar Development.

“Mike, Cindy and Eric’s extensive leadership and strategic expertise are pivotal to driving operational alignment and unlocking growth,” commented Uniphar chief commercial cfficer Brian O’Shaughnessy.

“Their appointments, alongside our ongoing US investment, highlight the market’s significance to Uniphar’s strategy and our commitment to delivering integrated, high-impact solutions for our global clients.”

Mr O’Shaugnessy added that the decision to unite Uniphar’s US businesses under one banner “marks a transformative moment in our global strategy”.

In a September trading update, Uniphar said revenue rose almost 9 per cent in the first six months of the year, as the company saw growth across all three business divisions.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose almost 3 per cent to €57.5 million for the six months, which the group said reflected the disposal of Inspired Health in 2024.

Operating profit was 5.6 per cent higher at €38.47 million for the six months, with gross profit up 6.3 per cent overall amid organic growth of more than 8 per cent.