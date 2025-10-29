Business

Revenue insists ‘technical issues’ with Local Property Tax portal have been resolved

Almost 10,000 returns have been successfully submitted through the LPT portal since the fix was deployed on Wednesday morning

To date, over 550,000 returns have been filed, with 27,000 returns filed on Tuesday.
Colin Gleeson
Wed Oct 29 2025 - 16:192 MIN READ

Revenue has insisted that “technical issues” that locked many property-owners out of its dedicated portal to lodge a Local Popery Tax (LPT) return in recent days have been resolved.

Revenue has called on all property owners to value their properties, as of November 1st, and file an accompanying tax return by November 7th. This new value will determine how much property tax they will have to pay over the next five years.

However, many people have reported difficulties accessing Revenue’s dedicated portal in recent days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Revenue said “a number of issues” were identified within the LPT portal in recent days, and “a system fix to resolve these issues” was deployed earlier that day.

Katie Clair, manager of Revenue’s LPT operations, said there were “no widespread issues” with the portal, and insisted the problem had been dealt with.

“The number of returns filed to date, and particularly over the past few days alone, demonstrates that there are no widespread issues with the LPT portal,” she said.

“We do, however, understand the concern individual taxpayers may experience if they have difficulties filing their return.”

To date, more than 550,000 returns have been filed, with 27,000 returns lodged on Tuesday. “The level of returns filed to date is encouraging,” said Ms Clair. “However, I urge any property owner who has not yet thought about their LPT for 2026 to do so now.”

Ms Clair said “the issues identified to date” have “now been resolved” and almost 10,000 returns have been successfully submitted through the LPT portal since the fix was deployed on Wednesday morning.

“Property owners can be assured that Revenue will continue to monitor functionality of our systems in the final days leading up to the filing deadline, as we do in the case of all significant return filing dates,” she added.

