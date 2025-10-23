Whither RTÉ’s latest annual report?

Neither hide nor hair has been seen of RTÉ’s 2024 annual report, which is now on track to be published significantly later this year than in recent memory.

The 2023 annual report was published in September last year, but has typically been released for public (and journalistic) perusal as early as June and July in previous years.

Cantillon understands the broadcaster sent the document to Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan in June. Yet, with the October bank holiday fast approaching, there is no sign of it being brought to Cabinet and laid before the Oireachtas.

Political sources have been tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, in response to queries last week, a spokeswoman for the Department of Communications said the statutory review of the report has now been completed.

“In line with RTÉ’s designation as a NewERA body under the National Treasury Management Agency (Amendment) Act 2014, the RTÉ Annual Report is subject to review by NewERA prior to publication,” the spokeswoman said.

Are plug-in hybrids just as polluting as petrol cars? Listen | 28:18

“The NewERA review has now been completed and the minister intends to bring the 2024 annual report to Cabinet at the earliest opportunity, following which it will be laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and subsequently published by RTÉ.”

When, exactly, the report will be published is anyone’s guess at the moment. But to say its release is much anticipated would be an understatement.