Three Ireland in deal for new headquarters in Dublin docklands

Mobile operator in advanced talks to take over entire office building left vacant by TikTok

The Tropical Fruit Warehouse occupies a prime position in Dublin's south docklands
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Oct 16 2025 - 12:00

Three Ireland is closing in on a deal to relocate its Dublin headquarter offices to the newly developed Tropical Fruit Warehouse in the city’s south docklands, The Irish Times can reveal.

The mobile operator is understood to be in advanced stage of negotiations to take the building’s entire 7,897 sq m (85,000 sq ft) of office space from TikTok. The social media platform pulled back from its own plan to occupy the property on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in September of last year having signed a long-term lease with its developer Iput in August 2022.

TikTok decided instead to bring all its Dublin-based workers together under one roof at its European headquarters in the Sorting Office on nearby Cardiff Lane.

Explaining its decision in an internal memo to its staff at the time, TikTok’s management said: “After careful business review and consideration of various factors, including post-pandemic working patterns, we have concluded that there is sufficient capacity both in terms of desk space and meeting rooms for all staff to be based at the Sorting Office.

As a result, we are adjusting our plan and instead bringing our entire Dublin employee base together under one roof.

“The Sorting Office has become a vibrant space since opening last year. We think that having one single location for all employees will foster a stronger ‘one-team’ culture and simplify in-person collaboration right the way across the business.”

Should an agreement be concluded between Three Ireland and TikTok, the mobile operator’s employees would see minimal disruption to their office commute as the company’s current headquarters are located immediately adjacent to the Tropical Fruit Warehouse on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

Developed within the structure of the last remaining original warehouse on the city’s quays, the Tropical Fruit Warehouse, which dates to 1892, has been restored fully and now comprises a six-storey office block with the highest sustainability and efficiency credentials.

The building was one of the first refurbishment projects in the Irish market to be completed to the new Nearly Zero Energy Buildings standards. It also meets LEED Platinum (leadership in energy and environmental design) standards, the highest rating achievable in the green building classification process and the building is WELL-Gold enabled.

Iput was contacted for comment.

