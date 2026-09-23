Accounting watchdog warning and why the far right in Ireland hasn’t taken off

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Dissatisfaction with the Government is rising among owner-managers of larger Irish companies in advance of the budget, a new report has indicated, as concerns about tax and infrastructure outweigh positivity around the economy’s strong performance. Ian Curran reports.

The far right is more prominent in Ireland than it was a few years ago, but has made very little headway in elections compared to other western countries, most notably in Germany in recent days. Why is that? In his column John McManus explores the issue, and his answer will undoubtedly make some people uncomfortable.

Plenty of us have pensions, and a lot of us have had a pension since we started in the workforce. But how many people are actually paying attention to what their retirement funds are invested in? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt explains why doing so is important for all of us.

Ahead of the publication of this year’s Top 1000 companies in Thursday’s edition of The Irish Times, Paul Colgan spoke to business leaders about how AI is impacting their business and how they work. This is what they had to say.

The Data Protection Commission’s move to hit Google with a €403 million fine is the latest penalty it has levied on Big Tech in recent years, but how much of the €4 billion or so worth of levies have actually been collected? Ciara O’Brien explains why the amount paid over so far has been vanishingly small.

Joe also reports the chief executive of UK digital banking group Monzo’s EU hub in Dublin has announced plans to step down, just five months after launching in the Republic with a range of current and savings accounts.

Pretax profits at the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin last year increased by 20 per cent to €4.22 million on the back of record revenues. Gordon Deegan reports.

Irish wholesale electricity prices climbed by almost 77 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, new Central Statistics Office figures revealed, as the global shock triggered by the US-Israeli war in Iran continued to heap pressure on energy markets. Ian has the story.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a large scale site in west Dublin zoned for technology development such as a data centre is on the market for €16.5 million. He also reports that John Moran is to step down as chief executive of JLL Ireland after 17 years.

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