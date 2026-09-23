Cristiano Ronaldo explains decision to continue international career with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will win his 234th cap for Portugal in Thursday night's Nations League game in Lisbon. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Nations League Group A4: Portugal v Wales, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Thursday, 7.45pm – Live on BBC 2

Cristiano Ronaldo considered retiring from international football after the World Cup before deciding to extend his Portugal career.

Ronaldo – who turns 42 in February – will win his 234th cap against Wales in Lisbon on Thursday, with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus confirming that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid will start the Nations League fixture.

Some commentators have suggested the game at the José Alvalade Stadium – the home of Ronaldo’s first club Sporting – could be his international farewell, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he will finish when “I feel like I’m not doing anything here”.

Age seemed to have caught up with Ronaldo this summer during a World Cup when many of the game’s greatest stars shone on its biggest stage, leading to speculation that his international career had run its course.

Asked if he considered leaving Portugal after the World Cup, Ronaldo said: “Yes I did. Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also.

“I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.

“I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.

“This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.”

Leading Portuguese newspaper A Bola ran a poll prior to the Wales game inviting readers to select their team, and Ronaldo failed to make the starting XI.

Ronaldo said: “I said it quite often at home with my friends. I’ve been playing football for so many years, I have been welcome almost everywhere, apart from a few exceptions.

“I feel the Portuguese fans like me, but I do understand that some TV channels want to criticise me – they’ve tried to kill me, but only with a shotgun.

“They are dying for me not to come to the national team any more, but I can still move away from it.

“Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me.”

Ronaldo, now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, currently has 979 career goals.

He denied that he is obsessed with reaching 1,000 goals, although he did add that he would love to reach the landmark in Portugal colours.

Ronaldo said: “I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired ... in 10 years.

“I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good.”