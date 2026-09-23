US delegation walks out as Iran’s president angrily responds to Trump at UN

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian holds up photographs as he delivers remarks at the UN General Assembly. Photograph: Heather Khalifa/AP

Iran’s president has told the UN General Assembly that his country is the victim of “terrorism” perpetrated by the US and Israel.

Responding to US president Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian said the US “bombed a school” and “children perished under bombs with weapons used by the US and Israel.”

His comments prompted the US delegation to leave the assembly room.

Pezeshkian said Iran “did not bow our head ... and responded, but we did not hit civilian populations,” but “only defended ourselves – we are not terrorists.”

“Those who are committing terrorism, and committing crimes – are they protectors of peace and stability? None of the international laws have been adhered to by them,” he said.

Seats for the United States delegation remain empty as president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Photograph: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pezeshkian said that “for the past two centuries” Iran “has not attacked any country of any territory,” and focused on “defensive” military power.

He said Iran only wanted nuclear technology for energy and “for progress,” and not for military reasons.

“We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours. We say it clearly no nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology. Our peace will not come in the field of battle. They must give the needed security to the people and nation of Iran.”

Referencing Trump’s speech from Tuesday, the Iranian president said that “everything uttered about our country goes against the very essence” of the UN charter.

“He must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee. Iran must be understood by Mr Trump and those who seek to bully us; that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations – without accepting the language of force.”

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Pezeshkian said “aggressions against our country” have tested the strength and the steadfastness of Iran, and learned that “Iran cannot be made to surrender”.

“Iran has never, ever been an aggressor, has never started a war, and has always shown her commitment to the negotiating table. They impose the war on us but we have proven that we’re not afraid of fighting, of war, that is defensive in nature, and we will stand in defence of our beloved Iran, our homeland, until our last breath.”

He drew comparisons between Iran and Israel in particular suggesting double standards.

“The nuclear weapon is in Israel, but the inspectors in Iran. Israel kills, but Iran is subject to sanctions.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian said: “We cannot let some have free access and gain their interest from a waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggressions upon us, to impose insecurity upon us, to forbid us access to our own waterways.”

Iran's pingresident Masoud Pezeshkian speak during the 81st UN General Assembly. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

He also warned that any “expansion of warfare will not result in security.”

He added that the situation in Palestine remains “an open wound on the conscience of the international community,” and “a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to prevent civilian suffering.”

“We cannot speak of peace while ignoring Palestine. Lasting peace in West Asia is impossible without justice for Palestine,” he said. – Guardian