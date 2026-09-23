Martin Foley secures €200,000 loan in bid to fend off Cab home seizure

Martin “The Viper” Foley has offered to pay the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) a “substantial” sum of money in an effort to halt the agency’s sale of his Dublin home over an unpaid tax debt of almost €1 million.

In new written evidence filed to the High Court, veteran gangland criminal Foley (75) said he secured a €200,000 loan from a private individual known to him in a bid to fund a payment to the bureau.

Cab has been granted permission to seize and sell Foley’s house at Cashel Avenue in Kimmage to settle the tax debt.

In the High Court, Foley is seeking to challenge the court order that allows Cab to sell the property.

He is seeking an extension of time to challenge the order and, if successful, a stay on the same order pending the appeal.

The case was mentioned briefly before Judge Michael Quinn on Wednesday, when barrister Shaula Connaughton-Deeny, for Cab, and Keith Farry, for Foley, asked the matter to be adjourned for one week.

An 18-month stay placed on the court order allowing for the sale of Foley’s house expired earlier this month.

In an affidavit, Foley said that during this time, he “sought to raise funds with which to make a substantial payment to [Cab]”. Foley said he secured, from a private individual known to him, a loan of approximately €200,000.

Through his solicitors, Foley made a confidential offer to the bureau in an attempt to resolve the legal proceedings, but this was declined, he said.

Foley said he “remains willing to engage” with Cab “and to pay a substantial sum, together with further payments by instalments, in return for being permitted to remain in my home”.

Foley claims the bureau will not suffer any prejudice if the court grants an extension of time for his appeal of the order allowing the sale of his property.

In contrast, Foley, his wife and his daughter will lose their home if the extension of time is refused, he claims.

Foley has more than 60 convictions, including for assault, robbery and possession of weapons. He was part of the criminal gang led by the late Martin Cahill, known as The General, and has survived several attempts on his life.