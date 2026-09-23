Pretax profits at Collison brothers’ Stripe unit in Dublin hit $445m

Pretax profits at the Dublin-based unit of the Collison brothers-led Stripe last year increased more than fourfold to $445.5 million (€390.9 million).

It was also disclosed that the firm paid dividends of $467.2 million to its US parent, Stripe Laboratories, in May of this year. The $467.2 million dividend compares to a dividend of $9 million paid in 2025.

The accounts filed by Stripe Payments International Holdings Ltd (SPIHL) show that the online payments business recorded the 337 per cent increase in pretax profits from $101.8 million to $445.5 million as revenues surged by 32.5 per cent, or $1.66 billion, from $5.12 billion to $6.79 billion in 2025.

The $6.79 billion in revenues translates to average weekly revenues of $130.63 million for 2025.

This year, Forbes estimated that Patrick and John Collison each have a net worth of $17.5 billion – up from $10.1 billion one year ago.

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Founded in 2010 by the Collisons, Stripe was in February of this year valued at $159 billion in an employee tender offer – up from $91.5 billion a year earlier.

SPIHL is the holding company for Stripe sales in the European Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, along with the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic are building on its platform, while the share of Stripe’s revenue from artificial intelligence and crypto firms has more than doubled year on year this year.

SPIHL continued to expand rapidly in 2025, with staff numbers rising by 646 from 2,208 to 2,854, and they are employed across the EMEA and APAC regions.

Staff costs increased by 21 per cent from $503.3 million to $607.89 million, and this included share-based payments of $149.5 million.

The cost of “wages and salaries” totalled $404.68 million, which translates to an average salary of $141,795 for 2025.

SPIHL also incurred a corporation tax charge of $46.88 million, resulting in post-tax profit of $398.69 million.

The accounts describe Stripe – headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin – as an “Irish-American financial infrastructure platform for businesses”.

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The accounts noted that “turnover and the associated cost of sales and administrative expenses have increased due to growth in business from existing users and an increase in user adoption in existing markets”.

Last year, cost of sales at SPIHL increased 26 per cent to $5.29 billion and administrative expenses increased 21 per cent to $1.23 billion. Both grew more slowly than revenue, reflecting continued operating efficiency and improving unit economics.

At the end of December last, SPIHL had shareholder funds of $1.52 billion and its cash funds decreased from $892.5 million to $886.48 million.