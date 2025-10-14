Fingal refuses planning retention to Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney hotel accommodation

Fingal County Council has refused planning retention for hotel accommodation in north county Dublin to a Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney firm that is earning tens of millions each year from State accommodation contracts. Photograph: Tom Maher/INPHO

In a rare planning setback for Mr McEnaney, a former Monaghan GAA football team manager, Fingal Co Council has refused planning permission to Brimwood Unlimited Company for the retention of hotel accommodation at Dublin Airport Manor, Knocksedan, Brackenstown, Swords.

Last year, Brimwood received €24 million in State contracts for accommodating Ukrainians and international protection applicants.

The firm also provides emergency accommodation for homeless people and for the first six months of this year has received €1.75 million in fees from Dublin City Council.

In August, Brimwood lodged a planning retention application at Dublin Airport Manor for the change of use of two existing single-storey outhouses to hotel accommodation comprising four en suite guest bedrooms.

Brimwood also sought retention for the construction of a single-storey cabin to provide one en suite guest bedroom and in total there are five additional guest bedrooms.

A planning report lodged by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants in support of the application aid that “it is appropriate for the site to support the growth of this rural business and to provide another guest accommodation choice close to the Dublin Airport”.

The submission said that the five guest bedrooms proposed for retention “plays an important role in developing Fingal’s tourist economy”.

Brimwood lodged the planning application after the council last year ruled that the operation of the accommodation for IP applicants was not exempt development from the planning laws and required planning permission.

In an objection lodged on behalf of local resident, Ken Dillon, Downey Planning said that “it is our understanding that the facility is currently being used for emergency accommodation, as there is no means for the general public to book accommodation at this facility”.

Downey Planning stated that “therefore, the nature of the application may not be ‘hotel’ accommodation, but rather as emergency accommodation”.

Downey Planning added that the proposal would “also significantly negatively impact on the character of the area for nearby residents and landowners, including our client”.

The council refused planning permission on three separate grounds and ruled that the proposal, due to its detached and ad hoc nature, along with the intensification proposed and lack of information submitted, materially contravenes the Fingal Development Plan.

The planning authority also refused planning permission as the scheme would endanger public safety by reason of being a traffic hazard as the required sightlines had not been demonstrated for either entrances off the main access road.