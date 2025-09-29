Shay Given-backed plan to build padel courts at Goffs rejected by Kildare planners

Shay Given, the former Ireland international goalkeeper, had backed plans to build padel courts at the Goffs complex in Co Kildare. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given’s plans for a €4m padel centre of excellence on lands within the grounds of The Club Hotel at Goffs, Co Kildare have fallen foul of planners.

This follows Kildare Co Council refusing planning permission to SFW Distribution Limited for the facility, which comprises nine championship-standard indoor padel courts, along with complementary fitness and wellness offerings including gym and recovery rooms on a site southwest of Goffs at Greenhill in Co Kildare

The Donegal native and Ireland’s second most capped international, has entered a partnership with businessman Declan Fagan of SFW Distribution to develop the padel centre under the Arena Padel brand.

A report lodged with the application stated that the centre would be the “largest facility of its kind in Ireland and will be a major sporting asset for the county of Kildare”.

The report states that it is accepted that the zoning refers to equine-related development but given the proposed land use “is only a minor element of the overall zoning objective and is related to the hotel, which itself if not exclusively equine related, we consider that it is compliant”.

However, the scheme has failed to get the green light due to the equine-related zoning of the lands in question.

No objections were lodged against the proposal but in its refusal, the council has turned down planning permission and cited the equine based leisure tourism and enterprise zoning on site where the objective is “to develop equine based industry at Goffs”.

The council stated that the proposed padel centre of excellence materially contravenes the zoning of the site “as it is not an equine-based development and would set an undesirable precedent for similar non-equine related uses on the landholding”.

A report lodged with the application stated that up to 30 jobs would be created from the venture.

When the plans were lodged at the end of July, Mr Given said: “We’ve founded Arena Padel to bring padel tennis to the masses by investing in purpose built, modern sports arenas. We have found an ideal location in Goffs and can’t wait to start welcoming players early next year.”