Goffs Club Hotel switches to IHG franchise

The Club Hotel at Goffs is moving to IHG's network, according to Joanna Kurowska, the global group's managing director, UK and Ireland.

The Club Hotel at Goffs is moving this week to the global IHG franchise, giving it access to millions of potential customers around the world.

Opened by hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle two years ago at the bloodstock auctioneer’s base in Johnstown, Co Kildare, the Club is on track to take on IHG’s Voco brand in August.

The hotel this week joined IHG’s distribution network, making it an option for the franchise’s 145 million customers globally.

Confirming details of the move, Joanna Kurowska, managing director, UK and Ireland, IHG Hotels and Resorts, said the group managed digital distribution for independent hotels such as the Club that are part of its franchise.

Networks such as IHG’s are better placed than smaller businesses to manage large-scale online distribution, and to react to changes in technology and the market, according to Ms Kurowska.

“So you give your inventory to us and we do the distribution for you,” she said.

The hotel will rename itself Voco The Club Dublin Gateway later in the summer, aiming to cash in on its closeness to the capital, along with its location on a key route out of the city in the thoroughbred county.

Mr Byrne dubbed the brand a “great fit” for the business he and Mr Doyle have developed.

“It will open our small independent business up to a huge channel of tens of millions of IHG customers around the world,” he predicted. “The brand will officially change in August.”

IHG is eyeing other opportunities in Ireland, according to Ms Kurowska, who said the group is interested in locations in the south, including Cork and Limerick.

The group already has the Intercontinental, Holiday Inn Express and Ruby Molly in Dublin city centre on its books, along with several properties at Dublin Airport.

In Belfast, it has the Voco, three Holiday Inn Express hotels and the Crowne Plaza.

IHG believes that Ireland is an attractive market, according to Ms Kurowska, who says its existing businesses here are performing well.

Voco is one of the group’s “premium collection” brands, along with Crowne Plaza. IHG has about 6,000 hotels operating under its umbrella. The company is part of Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Ms Kurowska noted that hotels have to reach specific standards in quality, service and decor to join IHG’s brands.

The properties remain under their own ownership and management following their move to the IHG network.