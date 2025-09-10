Primark hikes US prices in response to tariffs

Sales at Primark were expected to be down 2% in the second half of its financial year. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Primark has begun to raise prices at its US stores in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the boss of the clothing retailer’s parent company said on Wednesday.

“It’s just starting now and it will be fairly broadly across the range, we’ll remain as competitive as ever,” George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods said.

“The price rise will be in double digits, that’s what we need to do to recover tariff costs,” he added.

He said Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, had no plans to raise Primark’s prices in the UK this side of Christmas.

Mr Weston was speaking after AB Foods updated on trading.

The group said underlying sales at its Primark business are expected to be down around 2 per cent in its second half, with an improved performance in the UK and Ireland offset by a subdued consumer environment in Europe.

“Looking ahead, we currently expect the consumer environment to remain uncertain,” the group said.

Like-for-like sales for the last six months in the UK and Ireland were expected to be close to flat, helped by favourable weather, and improving from the 6 per cent fall recorded in the first half of its financial year.

In Europe, while sales rose in Spain, Portugal and in Central and Eastern Europe, they fell in France, Italy and Germany.

Primark saw strong sales growth in the United States.

The group said in its food businesses, which include grocery brands such as Twinings tea, Jordans cereals and Ovaltine drinks, overall trading in the second half was in line with its expectations.

Last month, AB Foods bought the Hovis bread brand. It also said it was closing its Vivergo bioethanol plant after the UK government refused financial support. - Reuters

