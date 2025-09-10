Accumulated profits at Christy Moore firm hits €3m

Accumulated profits at Christy Moore’s music firm increased to €3.18 million this year.

The singer-songwriter celebrated his 80th birthday in May and accounts show that Moore’s Yellow Furze Music Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €607,270 in the 12 months to the end of March this year on the back of sold-out gigs across the country and a bestselling album.

The €607,270 figure is a 30.5 per cent profit increase on the post tax profit of €465,214 for the year to the end of March 2024.

The bumper year for Yellow Furze Music this year resulted in its accumulated profits increasing from €2.57 million to €3.18 million.

The company’s cash funds increased by €616,322 from €1.78 million to €2.40 million.

The principal activity of the company is the sale of music performances and recordings by Christy Moore while the firm also holds rights which generate royalty income.

Company revenues were boosted during the year by sales of Moore’s critically acclaimed album, A Terrible Beauty which reached number one in the official Irish album charts last November – Moore’s first number one album in seven years.

The release of A Terrible Beauty acomes 56 years after Moore’s debut album Paddy On The Road.

The performer is best known for his ‘Ride On’ and ‘I’m An Ordinary Man’ anthems.

Underlining the veteran performer’s enduring appeal, Moore’s website shows that every scheduled gig between this coming Friday’s gig at Leisureland in Galway to the Carrickdale Hotel in Dundalk on October 23rd next- seven in total – are sold out with “house full” signs up.

The company’s coffers were boosted during the year under review when Moore performed a string of gigs at Vicar Street in Dublin and tickets are due to go on sale this Friday for 11 gigs at Vicar Street on selected dates from November to March 2026.

The firm employs three people including directors and last year pay to directors increased marginally from €133,720 to €160,106.

The accounts – signed off on September 4th- state a daughter of directors, Christy Moore and Valerie Moore is an employee of the company and during the year, the worker received pay of €32,500.

Moore is also well known as a founding member of groups Moving Hearts and Planxty.

The figures show that the firm has tangible assets valued at €906,655, which includes an investment property.