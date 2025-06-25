Michael Cotter’s Park Developments is understood to have seen off competition from up to seven other parties to secure a 19.2-acre site with potential for hundreds of new homes in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin. The developer has paid just over €15 million for the lands.

The three lots within the holding, immediately adjacent to existing housing in the Stephenstown area of the town, are zoned in their entirety for residential use under the terms of the Fingal Development Plan 2023 – 2029. The lands are not subject to a local area plan (LAP).

A feasibility study prepared O’Mahony Pike Architects (OMP) in advance of the sale suggests the site has the potential to accommodate about 322 new homes along with a purpose-built creche facility. The proposed development would comprise a mix of 32 one-bedroom duplexes, 96 three-bedroom duplexes and 194 terraced three-bedroom houses arranged across three housing clusters around a central open space.

The Stephenstown site, which is in agricultural use currently, has extensive frontage to Clonard Street, the primary arterial road from Balbriggan to the M1 motorway. Millfield Shopping Centre is to the east and Scoil Chormaic CNS and Bremore Educate Together Secondary School immediately adjoin the lands.

Balbriggan is a well-established and fast-growing residential location with a proven sales record among first-time buyers and growing families in particular.

Balbriggan town centre offers a variety of retail options and the aforementioned Millfield Shopping Centre, which includes a Tesco Extra. The area offers various types of schools, including Gaelscoileanna and Educate Together, as well as several other primary, secondary and Montessori schools. The town’s sports clubs include Balbriggan Football Club, Balbriggan Rugby Club, Balbriggan Golf Club and Balbriggan GAA.

The sale of the Stephenstown site was handled by Knight Frank, who declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Irish Times.