Headline GDP growth revised up to 0.2% in second quarter

Headline growth in the Irish economy has been revised up to 0.2 per cent for the second quarter.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) had previously estimated that the economy shrank by 1 per cent in gross domestic product (GDP) terms between April and June.

However, the agency on Thursday published an updated GDP estimate, based on both expenditure and output data, suggesting the economy’s growth trajectory remained positive in the sector.

While the Department of Finance has cautioned against using GDP as a gauge of economic growth here because it is distorted by foreign multinationals, it is still used to calculate the Republic’s share of activity across the euro zone.

GDP increased by 7.4 per cent in the first quarter and by 20 per cent year-on-year amid a surge in pharmaceutical exports to the US ahead of threatened tariffs.

The latest figures show modified domestic demand (MDD), a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government and investment spending, grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter.

Personal spending on goods and services, a key measure of domestic economic activity, grew by 1 per cent the agency said.

Private consumption accounts for about two-thirds of national income and is typically the main driver of economic growth.

The CSO said the globalised industry sector expanded by 2.5 per cent in the second quarter while the information and communication sector posted an increase of 1.8 per cent over the same period.

Overall, the multinational-dominated sector rose by 1.1 per cent in the quarter.