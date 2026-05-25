Food service group Sysco reports 19% jump in pretax profit to €28.24m

Pretax profits at the Irish arm of US food giant, Sysco Foods last year jumped by 19 per cent to €28.24 million. Photograph: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Pretax profits at the Irish arm of US food giant, Sysco Foods last year jumped by 19 per cent to €28.24 million.

Accounts for the Limerick-based business – formerly Pallas Foods – show that Sysco Foods Ireland had revenues of €651.64 million in the 12 months to June 28th last year – up 8 per cent on the previous year.

Directors said the company focused its efforts during the year on existing customers. The business supplies food to thousands of hotels, shops, restaurants and pubs here along with healthcare and educational facilities.

The business operates from a central Dublin location with seven regional centres. It also sells and distributes food products to other customers who prepare meals away from home in Ireland.

The group’s product range includes equipment and other supplies for the food service and hospitality industries.

Sysco Foods Ireland employed 1,589 people last year after adding 57 people to its administration, sales and distributions arms. Staff costs came in 5 per cent higher at €66.66 million.

Five directors served during the year with aggregate directors’ remuneration coming to €463,162.

In the accounts, directors say that gross margins were one percentage point lower at 23 per cent in the period with the result “achieved through a rigid cost management process, strong relationships with company suppliers and changes in product mix”.

Since reporting heaving Covid-19 related pretax losses – €8.8 million in 2021 and €24.17m in 2020 – the business has recorded strong profits.

Operating profits last year increased by 15 per cent to €31.63 million before net interest payments of €3.39 million reduced that figure to €28.24 million at the pretax level.

After paying tax of €4.14 million, the business recorded post-tax profit of €24.1 million.

The pretax profit last year takes account of net non-cash depreciation costs of €8.82m and non-cash amortisation costs of €1.42 million. It also takes account of operating lease costs of €1.56 million and a foreign exchange gain of €3.38 million.

On June 28th last the company had shareholder funds of €168.38 million that included accumulated profits of €124.59 million. The company’s cash funds increased from €11.6 million to €12.38 million.