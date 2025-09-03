Indian nationals are best paid foreign workers in Ireland

The data shows indigenous Irish workers typically earned around 13 per cent more than their non-Irish counterparts, €762.72 versus €672.76. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Indian nationals were the best paid foreign workers in the State last year, earning €876 a week at the median, new figures show.

This was 15 per cent higher than the €762.72 earned by Irish nationals and reflects the relatively high level of Indians employed in the well paid tech sector here.

After Indians, the best paid foreign workers on the basis of median weekly earnings were UK nationals (€780) followed by Italians (€713.50) and Poles (€667.94).

Ukrainian nationals had the lowest median weekly earnings of €498.77.

The Central Statistics Office’s latest “Distribution of Earnings by Nationality” statistics showed that indigenous Irish workers typically earned around 13 per cent more than their non-Irish counterparts, €762.72 versus €672.76.

“When it comes to weekly earnings figures, it is worth bearing in mind that Irish nationals have a much greater age spread across all sectors in the economy compared with non-Irish nationals with those in the 15-24 years age group typically working fewer hours and earning the lowest median weekly wage,” the CSO said.

“For example, 26.4 per cent of employments among Irish nationals were in the 15-24 years and 60 years and over age group. This compared with 13 per cent for non-Irish nationals,” it said.

The CSO data showed that Irish nationals accounted for 72.5 per cent of all employments in the Republic with non-Irish nationals accounting for 27.5 per cent.

After Irish nationals, the highest proportion of employments were for those with Polish (3.2 per cent), Indian (3.1 per cent) and United Kingdom (2.7 per cent) nationalities.

The figures indicated that for the five-year period from 2019 to 2024, the number of Irish national employments rose by 137,071 while for non-Irish nationals, employments grew by 218,261.

According to the CSO, there were some “notable concentrations of nationalities” in certain economic sectors.

Of all employments held by Indian nationals, three in ten (32.2 per cent) were in the human health and social work sector, while for those from Ukraine, one in four (25.3 per cent) employments were in the accommodation and food services sector.