Gas demand rises 22% in July amid higher electricity generation

Gas demand rose more than 20 per cent last month, new data from Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) showed, amid higher demand for generating electricity.

July was the first month in more than 40 years that coal did not contribute to electricity generation, with the coal-fired power operations at Moneypoint closing in June. That was six months earlier than planned, and is The move is part of the transformation of Moneypoint into a renewable energy hub.

The data showed overall gas demand was 22 per cent up month on month, and 8 per cent year-on-year. This was despite a warmer-than-average July, GNI said, with the increase largely down to a 35 per cent increased in demand for electricity generation.

Month on month, demand fell across most other sectors, with residential demand down 36 per cent, education 23 per cent lower, and offices declining by 21 per cent.

Gas generated more than half of Ireland’s electricity during the month. It did not fall below 17 per cent, and peaked at 92 per cent. Wind provided almost a quarter of electricity during the month, although there were times of low wind during the month.

“July’s report shows the vital role gas continues to play in powering Irelands energy system, particularly as Ireland transitions away from coal in electricity generation,” said Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs Con O’Donnell.

“With intermittent renewable energy output, gas is a critical partner for electricity generation, providing the flexibility and reliability needed to ensure a secure energy supply for homes, businesses and communities.”

Renewable energy industry groups have called on the Government to invest more in renewable energy, seeking a €100 million climate recruitment fund to beef up State agencies overseeing the energy transition, and investment in renewable storage facilities.