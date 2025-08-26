‘Last chance’ looms to hit 2030 climate action targets, Wind Energy Ireland warns

Budget 2026 is the last chance for Government to boost investment in time to make a difference to our 2030 Climate Action Plan targets, Wind Energy Ireland says. Photograph: Joe Buglewicz/The New York Times

Budget 2026 is the last chance for Government to boost investment in time to make a difference to our 2030 Climate Action Plan targets, Wind Energy Ireland says.

The industry body is urging the Government to boost investment to help the State accelerate renewables, calling for a new €100 million fund to support recruitment in key State agencies and continued investment in renewables storage.

In its pre-budget submission, Wind Energy Ireland said additional staff were needed to work on climate and energy policy across Government and accelerate renewable energy projects.

The proposed Climate Recruitment Fund would be financed over 10 years, and would increase staffing across agencies such as An Coimisún Pleanála, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Marine Institute.

“The message we hear consistently from people working on the front lines of delivering renewable energy throughout Government departments, State agencies and public bodies is that they simply don’t have the people and the expertise to deliver as fast as they want to,” said Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland.

“Budget 2026 is an opportunity to increase capacity within our State agencies and invest resources in the key building blocks for an Ireland which will be energy independent.

“It is also likely our last chance to make investments that can make a significant difference in trying to hit our 2030 Climate Action Plan targets.”

A new national map that identifies locations where future offshore wind farms can be developed is due to be completed by the end of 2027. But Mr Cunniffe warned the National Designated Maritime Area Plan would not be completed on time if the resources, the personnel and the expertise were not in place.

“The offshore wind industry has faced challenges with missed deadlines in the past and we cannot afford further delays,” he said.

“We urge the Government, during its budget negotiations over the coming weeks, to ensure that the funds required to develop this national map are in place early and are enough to do the job properly.”

The group is also seeking support in strengthening Ireland’s energy infrastructure to reduce wasted renewable energy, which is estimated to have been worth €450 million last year.

“Direct investment in Ireland’s energy infrastructure not only helps to build a more resilient grid but also helps to protect consumers from rising energy costs,” Mr Cuniffe said.

“As part of Budget 2026, we are encouraging the Government to allocate funding to support the development of long-duration energy storage to store renewable energy for when it is needed.”

Increased funding to train a workforce for renewable energy, shoring up the planning system to facilitate the review of county development plans to develop more onshore wind energy and the establishment of a port infrastructure fund to support the development of offshore wind resources are also on the list.