Woman charged in MI5 spying case fails in court bid to remove tag for wedding-dress trip

Amanda Duffy applied through Belfast Crown Court for a variation in the conditions for the removal of an electronic tag on her ankle. Photograph: iStock

A woman charged following an MI5 spying operation against the New IRA leadership has failed in an attempt to have her electronic tag removed to go shopping for a wedding dress with her daughter.

Amanda Duffy is awaiting trial on “serious terrorist charges” that arose out of Operation Arbacia, an undercover PSNI/MI5 surveillance operation targeting meetings of senior New IRA figures, the prosecution said.

Duffy (55), of Ailsbury Gardens, Lurgan, Co Armagh, has been charged with directing a terrorist organisation, professing to belong to a terrorist organisation and possessing articles for use in terrorism.

The accused, also known as Amanda McCabe, is further charged with two counts of conspiracy to direct terrorism and two of preparation of terrorist acts.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on dates between February 8th and August 19th, 2020, when MI5 planted video recording equipment and listening devices in two rented houses in Co Tyrone where the New IRA leadership held meetings of its army council and army executive.

Duffy was one of 10 people subsequently charged over Operation Arbacia and spent more than three years on remand until she was granted High Court bail in October 2023 under stringent conditions and a cash surety totalling £27,000. Her trial is expected to take place next year.

She applied at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday through her legal team to vary her bail conditions for the removal of a G4S electronic tag fitted to her ankle.

A prosecution barrister told Judge Gordon Kerr that the variation was opposed as Duffy faced “very serious terrorist charges”.

“The reason put forward for the removal of the tag is primarily that this lady’s daughter is getting married and suffers some embarrassment when attending bridal boutiques,” a prosecution barrister said.

“We say that is unfortunate and it is not a proper reason for the removal of the tag.”

The court head police would consider the merits of an application to remove and reinstate the tag if some specifics regarding times and locations were provided.

“The concern would be that it is not appropriate in this case and, secondly, it would set a precedent for a number of co-accused who are also electronically tagged.”

Defence solicitor Darragh Mackin said Duffy was a grandmother whose daughter was getting married in December. He said his client was “just seeking a limited removal of the tag” to allow her to attend wedding boutiques and the wedding day, “which is a life event”.

He said the wearing of the tag caused his client embarrassment as it is “quite a large device”.

“Ms Duffy just wants to attend wedding dress shops without the embarrassment it causes.’’

Mackin told the court there had been no breaches of Duffy’s bail conditions and there had been no further offending.

The judge said he would not generally allow the application for the removal of the electronic tag.

“However, as has been suggested, if she puts together a programme to the police about occasions of particular events and functions she wishes to attend, then I will allow the removal of the tag.”