State supports and tax credits required to help struggling Irish musicians, says Imro

Singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy, chairwoman of the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO), said artists must be protected from emerging risks like artificial intelligence. Photograph: John Stapels.

State supports, including tax incentives similar to those available to the film industry, should be considered to help the Irish music industry grow and navigate the challenges facing artists in the era of content streaming, the Irish Music Rights Organisation (Imro) has said.

Research published by the body on Tuesday revealed that the music industry is worth €1 billion to the Republic’s economy annually, supporting more than 13,400 jobs.

Based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 people and a survey of Imro members, the report found that Irish adults spent an average of €757 on music events last year, including festivals and individual concerts.

Music fans spent an average of €298 on concerts in high-capacity venues last year and €194 on festivals, Imro said.

However, two-thirds of survey respondents said the high and growing price of concert tickets is a barrier to gig-going, while almost half cited the accommodation costs as an issue.

“At the heart of this report is a clear truth: Irish people don’t just enjoy music – they live it. From packed festival fields to quiet moments with a favourite playlist, music is embedded in our daily lives,” said Imro chairwoman Eleanor McEvoy.

“This heartfelt connection is at the core of our vibrant music culture, but people working in the sector need more than passion to thrive.

According to the research, more than 13,400 people are employed in the music industry here, yet just 43 per cent of Imro members surveyed said they had full-time jobs in the sector.

Almost 70 per cent said they are reliant on employment in other sectors of the economy to sustain their careers, “reflecting a widespread dependency on external income sources”, the report’s authors said.

Against this backdrop of financial precarity, Imro said the uneven distribution of streaming income, which means artists and songwriters receive a disproportionately lower share of the revenue relative to the streaming platforms, means mean musicians are struggling to earn sustainable incomes.

The body said the Government should look to apply some of the financial strategies that have helped the Irish film industry grow and develop, such as the Section 481 tax credit, to alleviate the financial burden on musicians.

The Republic’s music industry could also benefit from State intervention at the level of marketing, Imro said, citing the example of the popularity of K-pop and the South Korean government’s efforts to export it to a global audience.

Imro also wants the Government to put the Basic Income for the Arts, a pilot version of which was unveiled in 2022 and runs until the end of this year, on a permanent footing.

Ms McEvoy said musicians must be fairly compensated in the streaming economy and protected from “emerging risks” like artificial intelligence.

“The recommendations outlined here are not just aspirational, they are essential steps toward a sustainable and equitable future for Irish music, and we look forward to working closely with the Government and the Oireachtas committees to further these recommendations,” she said.