Pace of IDA-sponsored investment accelerates despite threat of US tariffs

The flow of multinational investment into Ireland accelerated in the first six months of 2025 despite the uncertainty around US tariffs.

IDA Ireland’s latest half-year report said the agency supported 179 investments in the six months to June with the potential to create more 10,000 jobs.

This was 37 per cent up on the same period last year.

The agency’s figures come a week before US president Donald Trump is due to reimpose steep tariffs on EU goods imports, a move that could derail transatlantic trade.

READ MORE

Mr Trump has threatened to apply a 50 per cent import tax on most EU imports from July 9th.

The IDA said 52 of the investments announced so far this year “will be new or first-time investments into the country” while 43 are research, development and innovation (RD&I) projects, “reflecting Ireland’s growing international reputation as a location for cutting edge innovation”.

A further 41 investments will be expansions from existing client companies.

“Today’s figures demonstrate Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a trusted partner and a proven investment location, speaking to our many strengths in areas such as innovation and talent as well as our stable, pro-enterprise business landscape,” IDA Ireland chief Michael Lohan said.

“It also points to our resilience in the face of continuing global economic uncertainty,” he said.