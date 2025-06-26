EU to clamp down on unsafe goods sold on-line

European Commissioner Michael McGrath will be travelling to China to take on the issue of unsafe goods. Photograph: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

The EU is clamping down on products sold on-line that flout safety and consumer protection rules, according to Irish Commissioner, Michael McGrath.

Europeans buy more than 12.6 million small items a-day on-line, a total of 4.6 billion a-year with 90 per cent of them coming from China, Mr McGrath told the Institute of Directors (IOD) on Thursday.

Many of these goods break the EU’s product safety or consumer protection rules, a practice the bloc intends to halt, the commissioner said.

“I will be visiting China later this year to take on that issue,” he added.

READ MORE

Speaking afterwards, Mr McGrath, whose brief includes consumer protection, explained that there was no question of the EU banning the purchase of legal products.

However, he pointed out the commission has told websites to take down ads for goods breaching its rules following on-line product safety sweeps.

The EU also has other options open to it, including revisiting customs rules and duties applied to goods bought digitally, the commissioner noted.

Along with threats to consumers, flouting EU consumer and safety rules gives the businesses involved an unfair advantage over compliant companies, including those based in the union, Mr McGrath argued.

The commissioner, who was speaking with IOD chief executive, Caroline Spillane, hopes new legislation for a harmonised company law system will pass next year.

The system will allow businesses to opt-in to an EU-wide regime with uniform rules rather than having to negotiate different laws across each of the 27 member states.

According to Mr McGrath, it will sit alongside each country’s own company law codes.