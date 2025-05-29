Mercury Engineering aims for €3bn revenue within five years

Data-centre construction was responsible for the bulk of Mercury Engineering's revenues last year. Photograph; iStock

Specialist builder Mercury aims to boost annual revenues by two-thirds to €3 billion by 2029, the Irish company says in a document setting out its plans for the next five years.

The news comes just weeks after the builder of data centres and pharmaceutical and microchip factories reported that it earned €114 million in profit last year.

Mercury’s target for annual revenues of €3 billion from 2029 is 66 per cent more than the €1.8 billion it reported for last year.

The Dublin-headquartered business operates from 20 locations across Europe.

Its strategy document, titled Go Beyond, focuses on several European regions where Mercury believes there are opportunities for growth. These include the Nordics, where the company calculates it can grow turnover to €750 million in 2029 from €69 million last year.

In Germany, Mercury believes it can boost sales to €850 million from €580 million last year. The Irish company is building a new base in Schönebeck, which is about two hours southwest of Berlin. That will serve as a key centre for operations across Europe.

In Italy and Spain, Mercury is targeting turnover of €300 million in 2029 from €128 million in 2024.

Chief executive Eoin Vaughan said having a strong “localised presence in mainland Europe” was a priority for the group as it prepared to expand.

“We will maintain our position as the European leader in data centre construction,” he says. “The next five years will see enhanced growth in life sciences.”

Mr Vaughan said Mercury would continue working with multinational clients in the semiconductor business.

When it reported results this month, Mercury said data centre construction contributed €1.55 billion to sales last year, with semiconductors adding €154 million and life sciences €81 million.