Strong start for Glenveagh as demand for housing continues

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey: "Urgent investment must be made in large scale infrastructure projects that are required to support increased housing delivery." Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Homebuilder Glenveagh said it had a strong start to the year as continued demand for housing supported momentum in the market.

The company also expanded its sharebuyback programme for a second time, raising it to €85 million, and called for “urgent investment” in infrastructure projects to support increased housing delivery.

Glenveagh delivered a trading statement for the year to date ahead of its 2025 annual general meeting, which is being held in Dublin at 1pm.

The builder said its closed and forward order book across both the homebuilding and partnerships business was €1.23 billion, up from €1.09 billion at March 10th.

Among the business divisions, the homebuilding unit was in line with expectations with strong underlying demand resulting in 1,100 units sold, signed or reserved for 2025.

Meanwhile, construction is progressing well at all six partnership sites.

The group has secured permission for more than 1,355 units in the year-to-date. More than 90 per cent of anticipated unit deliveries for 2026 are fully planned, Glenveagh said.

“We are pleased with our strong start to the year, which aligns with expectations and underscores both the effectiveness of our strategy and our execution,” said chief executive Stephen Garvey.

“Amid global macroeconomic uncertainties, the fundamentals of the Irish housing market remain strong, supported by underlying demand, a resilient Irish economy, and favourable government policies. Furthermore, thanks to our integrated manufacturing capability, we are not experiencing significant pressure on costs.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, the group reiterated its guidance for the financial year, with an anticipated earnings per share out-turn of 19.5 cent.

The first half of the financial year is expected to finished ahead of the same period in 2024, with units, revenue and profitability all increased.

Glenveagh expects to deliver 1,500 units in its homebuilding division, with partnerships revenue reaching €400 million this year. The group said it saw significant potential for further collaboration with the Government and public sector bodies

In 2025, total equivalent home deliveries are expected to reach approximately 2,600.

Non-core land sales are expected to total more than €100 million in 2025 and 2026.

Glenveagh also said it would further expand its share buyback programme to €85 million. The programme announced in September 2024 was originally €50 million, before being increased to €65 million in January. Approximately €60 million has already been returned to shareholders under this programme. Glenveagh said the expansion was based on the first half performance, land sales and an improved cash profile anticipated in the second half of the year.

Mr Garvey said the company welcomed the publication of the revised National Planning Framework, which was approved last month by the Government.

“It is critical that local authorities are now instructed to identify the quantum of land suitable for residential needs as quickly as possible,” he said. “Additionally, urgent investment must be made in large scale infrastructure projects that are required to support increased housing delivery. Certainty is critical for progress in housing supply – the continued allocation of public funding for existing supply measures, and projects that are under construction or can be commenced quickly, is essential to ensuring we maintain and grow home deliveries nationally. This, in turn, supports in attracting the private capital that is also required to increase housing supply.”