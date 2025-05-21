Bloomberg terminal outage hits traders

The Bloomberg Terminal lies at the heart of the global financial system.

Bloomberg, the markets data and media service, is facing widespread issues that are preventing traders from accessing live pricing and disrupting an auction of UK government debt.

Users complained that the $28,000 (€24,700)-a-year Bloomberg terminal service was running with significant delays and that the absence of live pricing was preventing them from carrying out trades.

“We’ve been told not to trade. I can’t remember this level of non-functioning,” said one London-based fund manager.

“Would you bet on a match that you can’t see or know the score,” another said, adding that trading volumes were lower as a result.

The outage disrupted an auction of UK government debt, with the Debt Management Office extending the bidding time.

“We expect the close time of the auction bidding window to be 11.30am, subject to Bloomberg systems issues being resolved,” said the DMO.

The terminal’s instant messaging service – known as IB – was still functioning as normal. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bloomberg help desk posted a message at 9.55am on Wednesday, which said: “We’re currently experiencing a global terminal issue, and our engineering team is actively working to identify and resolve the problem.”

“I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime,” it added.

Some market participants reported that their service had been partially restored by 10.15am on Wednesday, with prices, albeit with a lag. But one investor said it was a mixed picture, with some terminals working and some not at their institution. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025