AI-focused Oireachtas committee expected as legislation aims to curb deepfakes

The Government is expected to establish an Oireachtas committee specifically covering artificial intelligence (AI) issues, days after the introduction of proposed legislation aimed at curbing abuses around the use of the technology.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, whose Bill is designed to protect people’s identities and guard against the use of malicious “deepfakes”, said he understood a special committee is to be proposed alongside more than 20 others as soon as this week.

The Government and Opposition have blamed each other for delays in establishing committees in the new Dáil because of an ongoing row over TDs’ speaking rights.

During the recent introduction of his draft AI legislation, Mr Byrne raised a number of controversies – including the misuse of images affecting the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and high-profile personalities.

The Protection of Voice and Image Bill would make it an offence to publish, distribute or make public any manipulated or unauthorised use of a person’s identity for the purposes of advertising, political messaging, fundraising, influencing public opinion or selling goods and services.

It would cover technology and software designed to replicate a person’s image or voice.

The move to introduce a legislative framework follows a recent report from the Government’s Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council that recommended similar interventions.

Mr Byrne views his Bill as a “discussion starter”, believing it may ultimately feed into broader legislation covering AI.

“In the last Oireachtas, I pushed in a big way for the establishment of a special AI committee. It now looks like it’s going to happen,” he said.

“There is a big view that we should have more discussions around artificial intelligence and its impact on Irish society and the economy.”

In the meantime, Mr Byrne said he wished to see legislation progress quickly given the growing problem of individual’s intellectual identity misuse for monetary or other nefarious purposes.

However, he said the point of the proposed laws was not political or to criminalise general or humorous deepfakes – the “Pope in the puffer jacket” exception.

“This is legislation [designed for instances] where an individual’s image or likeness is used without their permission with the intention of causing harm.” It has also set its sites on protections for those working in creative sectors.

Last February, in one of a series of reports examining the potential implications of AI use, the advisory council recommended a number of policy moves in line with its remit.

A subcommittee said Government should adopt the introduction of a “personality right” to protect individuals from unauthorised digital imitation of their voice, image or persona, addressing privacy and reputational risks.

It has also sought safeguards similar to those in the US that followed from the Hollywood actor’s strike, requiring explicit consent for digital replication or alteration of a performer’s image, even after death.

Legislation in various countries is playing keep-up with rapidly advancing AI technology.

Earlier this year, the UK government said it would make the creation of sexually explicit deepfake images a criminal offence, with potential prison sentences of up to two years.

In the US, Congress has considered additional legislation that would regulate the creation, disclosure and dissemination of deepfakes.

Addressing the Dáil on his Bill last week, Mr Byrne said AI presented “incredible opportunities” for healthcare and public services, and that commitments to its use were contained in the programme for government.

“However, the risk with any technology is its misuse,” he said. “In how we all work, we rely on listening to one another’s voices and seeing another person’s image and we work on the basis of trust. Indeed, our voices, images and likenesses are integral parts of who we are.”