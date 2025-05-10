Artificial intelligence to be used in drafting Government department documents

Incoming chairman of the new AI-dedicated Oireachtas committee Malcolm Byrne has said he has noted a mood swing in Government policy toward AI use. Photograph: Alan Betson

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is to be used in the creation of key documents at the Department of Enterprise under renewed policy guidance recently circulated to staff.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said consideration of the technology’s use has been upgraded and work is to be conducted in the coming months to consider how it can be applied.

He was addressing the issue in the context of a recent move by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to employ the technology in its design of law.

The Department of Enterprise first issued a policy document on generative AI use to staff in July, 2023. While that addressed potential efficiencies, it also looked at risks based on guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre.

“The department’s original generative AI policy has recently been reviewed and an updated version has been issued to all staff which encourages and fosters greater use of generative AI,” he said.

While no specific use for the drafting of legislation has yet been identified, general use scenarios outlined by the Minister looks set to include research, the creation of initial drafts or layouts for documents and in “supporting decision making”.

The Minister made his remarks in response to a parliamentary question from Malcolm Byrne, the Fianna Fáil TD who has been named the first chairman of the new AI-dedicated Oireachtas committee.

Mr Byrne said his initial examination of Government department AI policy revealed a somewhat guarded approach, but he had since detected a mood swing.

“I can certainly envisage into the future the idea of government departments using AI helping in the drafting of legislation or statutory instruments,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that the AI will be doing it; it will still be overseen by parliamentary draftsmen and by civil servants. But it’s like any technology, it’s going to be a tool.”

Last month it emerged the UAE was to use the technology, in which it has invested billions, to help both write new legislation and to amend existing laws, a more far-reaching policy step than seen elsewhere.

Mr Burke, however, qualified the future use of AI in his department and said staff must be “transparent and vigilant” about any significant use.

“Staff remain 100 per cent responsible for all outputs and they must ensure it is fit for use and factually correct,” he said in response to Mr Byrne.

“Where appropriate, approval processes are put in place to ensure that all generated content is reviewed by multiple officials before it is published. In terms of the drafting of legislation, the Attorney General’s office would also be consulted and, ultimately, it is the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel who carries out the detailed drafting.”