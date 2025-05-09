€36m restoration works begin at Dublin’s famous College Green bank

Restoration works have begun at Bank of Ireland’s branch on College Green, one of Dublin’s most important historic buildings, as part of a three year €36 million project.

Built to house the Irish parliament in the 18th century, the building has been home to the bank since 1803 following the Act of Union, opening to the public five years later. It is one of the oldest banking halls in continuous use in the world.

While it has been maintained and adapted for modern use over the years, many of its oldest features have been largely untouched including some windowpanes which were part of the original structure.

The renovation, to be performed by Dublin-based John Paul Construction, will include the repair, upgrading and restoration of 280 windows, 45 staircases and 200 kilometres of electrical cabling. Work will also be done on the building’s 54 roofs and 2.5 kilometres of roof walkways.

A number of College Green’s 80 roof lights have already been restored or replaced as part of the works.

The chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s retail division, Susan Russell, said an “enormous” amount of planning and preparation had gone into the restoration project.

She said the restoration project will “breathe new life into College Green” noting that the works will conserve the historical elements of the building while modernising its internal energy and heating systems.

There have been calls in the past for the famous pillar-lined structure to be returned to State-ownership. However, the bank reinforced its interest in the building saying the works will “help ensure that College Green continues to play an active part in the future of Bank of Ireland and the city of Dublin.”

Liam Kenny, managing director of John Paul Construction, said he is “both proud and excited” to be carrying out the works on the building.

“The unique nature of the building combined with the craftsmanship required to restore it to its former glory will make this a fascinating project to be involved in and continues our strong legacy of contributing to Ireland’s architectural landscape through the years,” he said.

The historical building, which is still used as a working bank branch, is also home to the bank’s office spaces for its personal, business and corporate divisions. The branch will continue business as usual during the construction, the bank said.