Whistleblowers net €1.5m for Revenue

Revenue has internal reporting channels and procedures for current and former staff who wish to make a protected disclosure. Photograph: Getty Images

Whistleblowers netted €1.5 million in unpaid taxes for Revenue last year, new figures show.

Public bodies, including the Revenue Commissioners, are subject to the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, that shields workers who report suspected wrongdoing by their employers.

Revenue said on Tuesday that such reports “yielded over €1.5 million in additional taxes and/or duties for the exchequer in 2025″.

They also resulted in prosecutions, new registrations by businesses liable to pay tax and arrangements to pay debts to the Revenue.

Whistleblower reports to the Revenue almost doubled last year to 1,743 from 930 in 2024, says the tax authority’s yearly report on protected disclosures. Of these, it decided that 241 met the criteria for such disclosures set out in the law.

Its assessment of the remaining reports determined that they did involve tax evasion, but not in the workplace.

“As such, the information was referred to the relevant Revenue division for appropriate action on that basis,” says the report, which was published on Tuesday.

The organisation did not name the companies or taxpayers involved as the law obliges it to protect their confidentiality.

Revenue also received four internal reports, where its own staff alerted it to possible wrongdoing within the organisation itself.

One resulted in Revenue strengthening internal procedures, while an assessment and follow-up determined that the other three had “no evidence of a relevant wrongdoing”.

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A senior management group assesses all protected disclosures, according to Revenue. Membership includes its director of internal audit, personnel officer and data protection officer, who are supported by Revenue’s designated person for protected disclosures.

Revenue notes it has internal reporting channels and procedures in place for current and former staff who wish to make a protected disclosure.

The agency also encourages the general public to report suspected tax evasion, either through protected disclosures or other means.

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