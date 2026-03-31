House sales above asking prices and how to invest in bonds

Latest report on property prices from DNG shows the vast majority of sales are for above the asking price, although the rate of price growth has declined. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

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Some 84 per cent of homes on the Dublin market went sale-agreed at or above their asking prices in the first three months of the year, according to estate agency DNG. On the plus side, the rate of growth in prices is slowing. Ian Curran has the details.

It’s week four of Fiona Reddan’s series on investing. This week, she looks at how to invest in bonds. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader has a query about buying back years on their UK pension. The deadline is April 5th and they are yet to hear back from the relevant office that deals with such queries. Dominic Coyle offers a view on their options.

There is no evidence that raising the minimum wage in Ireland causes low-paid workers to lose their jobs, a new study has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The value of mortgage approvals reached almost €1.2 billion in February, which was an increase of more than 10 per cent compared with the same period last year. It was also the highest February value since the data series began in 2011. Colin Gleeson reports.

West Pharmaceuticals, which specialises in packaging for the sector, is adding 330 jobs to its Dublin operations as it opens a new manufacturing facility at its Damastown plant. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Cuts in the prices of butter and milk won’t make up for spikes in energy prices. Only an end to the bombing by Donald Trump will achieve that, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also does the sums on AIB’s claim that changes to the fees it charges personal customers will save most of them money. The figures don’t quite add up.

In Me & My Money, Tony Clayton-Lea speaks to Irish international trail-runner Matthew McConnell about cryptocurrency, putting a pension plan in place, and not letting money control his decision-making.