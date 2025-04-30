Unemployment drops to 4.1% in April

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment figure shows a drop from the revised rate of 4.4 per cent in March and the 4.4 per cent rate in April of last year. A total of 119,500 people were unemployed last month, more than 8,000 fewer than last month.

Ireland’s unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent in April, down slightly on last month’s rate, according to latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

The national seasonally adjusted figure shows a drop from the revised rate of 4.4 per cent in March and the 4.4 per cent rate in April of last year. A total of 119,500 people were unemployed last month, more than 8,000 fewer than last month.

“The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 119,500 in April, 2025, compared with 127,900 in March, 2025,” noted Central Statistics Office (CSO) labour statistician Conor Delves. “There was a fall of 5,700 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in April 2025 when compared with April 2024.”

Overall, 4.0 per cent of men were unemployed in April, down slightly on the revised rate of 4.2 per cent in March of this year and a drop from the rate of 4.4 per cent recorded in April 2024.

The unemployment rate for women stood at 4.2 per cent, a reduction on the revised rate of 4.5 per cent last month. The current rate is below the 4.4 per cent rate in April 2024.

“The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed males fell to 61,500 in April 2025, compared with 65,000 in March 2025”, said Mr Delves, who noted the number of unemployed women had dropped to “57,900, down from 62,800 in March 2025.”

The youth unemployment rate, those aged 15-24 years, was 11.4 per cent, up from a revised rate of 10.5 per cent last month.