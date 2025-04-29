Zara and Pull&Bear to expand Dundrum Town Centre presence

Inditex Group brands Zara and Pull & Bear are set to expand their footprint in Dundrum Town Centre, the shopping centre’s owners have said.

UK property group Hammerson, which jointly owns the Dundrum Town Centre with German insurer Allianz, said the company were actively seeking new brands to set up in the centre.

Zara is set to increase its footprint by 43 per cent, from 26,300 sq ft to 37,700 sq ft, and will upgrade and refurbish its existing store. Pull & Bear will be relocating its shop in the centre, more than trebling its existing footprint from 2,477 sq ft to 8,394 sq ft

Hammerson said the Pull & Bear expansion was expected to be completed later this year, while Zara’s extension was not expected to open until 2026.

Both retail brands, Zara and Pull & Bear are owned by the Spanish fashion multinational clothing group, Inditex Group, alongside Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home.

The fashion group operated 23 stores in Ireland last year, employing 741 people.

The group generated revenue of €257 million, up 9 per cent year on year, with post-tax profits for the year standing at €22 million.

Connor Owens, managing director of Hammerson’s assets in Ireland, said the company was “delighted with the expansion of Zara and Pull & Bear.”

A new 14,500 sq ft entertainment and bowling space, Lane 7, opened in the centre in January and Mr Owens said there was a “promising pipeline” of new openings for the rest of the year.

In its financial accounts for 2024, Hammerson saw the value of its Irish assets decline by 13.3 per cent. The assets were valued in its full year results at £522 million (€630 million) at the end of December 2024, down from £630 million a year earlier.

Hammerson’s other Irish assets include a 50 per cent share in the Ilac Centre in Dublin city, and the Pavilions retail complex in Swords. Both of those are jointly owned with Irish Life Assurance plc.