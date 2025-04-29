Retail sales decline in March

Annually, bar sales declined by almost 10 per cent, with books and newspapers falling 1.8 per cent and electrical goods declining 1.7 per cent.

Retail sales declined in March, new data from the Central Statistics Office showed, with both volume and value showing a fall off.

The headline monthly figures showed a decline of 0.9 per cent, while retail sales year on year were down 1.3 per cent. When the motor trades were excluded, sales were flat on the month and rose by 1.4 per cent compared with March 2024.

The retails sales index indicates the level of activity in the retail sector after an adjustment for inflation and for seasonal trading patterns.

Looking into the individual sectors in the economy, department stores showed a monthly decline of almost 4 per cent, while pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics declined by 3.3 per cent. Bars saw sales volume decline 2.3 per cent, while other retail sales were off by 1 per cent.

Among the sectors that saw an increase in monthly sales, hardware, paints and glass recorded a rise of almost 11 per cent, while the motor trade increased 1 per cent and books, newspapers and stationery showed a similar increase. Annually, bar sales declined by almost 10 per cent, with books and newspapers falling 1.8 per cent and electrical goods declining 1.7 per cent.

There was growth in the hardware sector, where sales rose by almost 8 per cent, while clothing sales were also up by almost 7 per cent. Food and furniture also recorded rises.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online with Irish registered companies was steady at 4.9 per cent. The index does not track sales from online retailers not registered in Ireland but selling to Irish residents.

“The value of retail sales was 0.8 per cent lower in March 2025 than in February 2025 and was down by 1.1 per cent when compared with March 2024,” said Tommy Allen, Statistician in the Enterprise Statistics Division.

“Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales rose by 0.4 per cent in the month and by 1.9 per cent on an annual basis.”