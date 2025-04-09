TOPSHOT - Shipping containers are seen near the Port of Houston. The tariffs are set to upend global trade. Photograph: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

As the tariffs furore continues, the European Union (EU) is to hit back at the United States with its own tariffs, targeting a range of goods from US soybeans, to steel, oranges, chainsaws and washing machines. Jack Power reports. China meanwhile, has vowed to fight any move by Trump to impose additional tariffs on the country, something planned to be put in place today. Denis Staunton has the story.

Data centres have branded as “unreasonable” a regulators’ call for them to use backup generators to supply electricity to homes and businesses. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Government intervention is being sought to resolve an alleged pensions shortfall among former employees of the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company who retired before it was taken over by the local authority. Mark Hilliard reports.

Mark also reports that the Government has been urged to reintroduce a contentious Celtic Tiger-era tax relief to create badly needed student accommodation for the “rapidly expanding” South East Technological University (Setu).

How should we measure the impact of Trump’s tariffs? Despite what has happened over the past few days, in his column John McManus explains why we shouldn’t look to the stock market for guidance.

What to do with the family home after a separation or divorce. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt outlines what you need to know.

Kevin Toland, the former chief executive of the DAA and Aryzta, has been appointed as the chair designate of Ornua, the company announced Tuesday. Hugh Dooley reports.

Plans to strengthen Ireland’s electricity grid in the wake of Storm Éowyn have been announced by the Government with a view to measures being in place by next winter. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

Ireland’s largest private childcare company received more than €8 million in State funding in 2023, more than double the previous year’s figure, as the Government rolled out its Core Funding scheme. Ian Curran has the story.

In Commercial Property, in a sign of where the market is at the moment, Ronald Quinlan reports that bids for Dublin docklands apartments have fallen well short of their €200 million asking price.

Ronald also reports that following its recent deconsecration by Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson, the landmark Christ Church Leeson Park in Dublin 6 has been brought to the market by agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €4.75 million.

