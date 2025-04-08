Power grid to be strengthened against storm threat

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors onsite near Dunmanway in West Cork during restoration works in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. Photograph: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM Photography

Plans to strengthen Ireland’s electricity grid in the wake of Storm Éowyn have been announced by the Government with a view to measures being in place by next winter.

The actions are outlined under the ESB Networks winter 2025 grid resilience plan, which has been noted by the Government, said Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien. In tandem with this, a review of responses to the storm has begun.

Enhancement measures include hazard removal and improved surveying; better forestry management; a review of materials, spare parts and equipment, resourcing and innovation “that will increase resilience in the electricity network for the winter ahead”.

Storm Éowyn, in January, was one of the most severe weather events to hit the country. Power supply to more than 768,000 homes, farms, schools and businesses were disrupted and 700 customers were still without power more than two weeks after the storm hit. In addition, tens of thousands of customers lost broadband and water supplies due to power outages.

The ESB plan is due to be implemented before the end of October, including enhancing the grid in the worst-affected areas.

“The type of storm we have seen in recent years is becoming more frequent and more damaging and therefore it is vital that we take action to ensure the resilience of our electricity system,” Mr O’Brien said.

This would help to “ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people of Ireland, particularly our most vulnerable citizens, as well as helping to safeguard our economy”.

The ESB is to survey the 23,000km of Ireland’s electricity network, making hazards safe and identifying works to refurbish areas of the network weakened in the recent storm.

ESB Networks also “intends to replenish and expand the emergency storm stocks by doubling it in size, and aims to have this in place by October 2025”, Mr O’Brien said.

[ Ireland must scale up preparations for extreme weather events, climate council warnsOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the Attorney General and ESB Networks in consultation with Department of Agriculture and Coillte are assessing legislation relating to forestry and electricity infrastructure, he said.

Legislation on forestry corridors is to due to go before Government shortly. ESB Networks has set out options to establish corridors on a statutory basis through joint development of standards recognising the need to adapt to climate change and support coexistence of a resilient electrical network and afforestation.

[ Storm Éowyn’s €500m toll on Irish forestry revealed by satellite imageryOpens in new window ]

Analysis of customers most affected by forestry windfall in recent storms has identified 710km of network corridors most at risk of further windfall that must be cleared in coming months.

Almost two-and-a-half times the annual timber harvest in the State was felled in Storm Éowyn, amounting 230 sq km of forestry, satellite imagery has confirmed.

Plans are being made to strengthen relationships with European network companies through development of “mutual storm support arrangements”, including deployment of emergency repair teams later this year, Mr O’Brien said.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group has commenced a cross-government review of the national response to Éowyn, led by the Department of Housing and Local Government. The group, which will also assess local responses, is due for completion by late June.