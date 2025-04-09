Christ Church Leeson Park to see interest from developers of high-end homes at €4.75m guide

Following its recent deconsecration by Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson, the landmark Christ Church Leeson Park in Dublin 6 has been brought to the market by agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €4.75 million. The property, which is expected to attract interest from a range of parties including developers and investors involved in the delivery of high-end residential accommodation, is being offered for sale by tender at 2pm on Thursday, May 29th.

The building, at the corner of Dartmouth Road/Leeson Park and Leeson Street Upper, at the intersection of Dublin 4 and Dublin 6 postal-code areas, extends to about 880sq m (9,472sq ft) and is on a 0.4047-hectare (one-acre) site. The subject site is zoned Z2 Residential and is suitable for a wide range of uses, according to the selling agent. These potential uses include medical, healthcare, residential and childcare.

The church was built originally between 1860 and 1862, and designed by architect James Rawson Carroll. It is a Gothic-revival church and was designed in the early English style, which is characterised by the use of plain, narrow lancet windows. In recent years the building was licensed to the Romanian Orthodox Church, which has now vacated. The property is listed on the Dublin City Council List of Protected Structures (no 4347) and is held on a freehold basis. There is potential for short-term income from car parking.