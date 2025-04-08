Former DAA and Aryzta boss Kevin Toland named next Ornua chairman

Kevin Toland is set to take up the position from Aidan O'Driscoll on May 22nd, 2025. Photograph: Grant Pritchard

Kevin Toland, the former chief executive of the DAA and Aryzta, has been appointed as the chair designate of Ornua, the company announced Tuesday.

Mr Toland is set succeed Aidan O’Driscoll as chairman of Ireland’s largest dairy exporter and owner of the Kerrygold brand, Ornua, following the incumbent’s decision not to seek reappointment beyond his current term. He is set to take up the position on May 22nd, 2025.

He was previously the chief executive of Aryzta, the company behind Cuisine de France in Ireland, and the Dublin Airport operator, DAA. He was also a top executive at Glanbia.

Mr Toland is currently one of four former executives which are challenging the way the Swiss-Irish baked goods group Aryzta AG arrived at a decision that they were not entitled to performance related shares.

He currently holds positions on the boards of Gas Networks Ireland and Vasorum as Chair and is also a Non-Executive Director of agricultural multinational, Dole.

In the announcement, Ornua said the selection process began in December 2024 when Mr O’Driscoll informed the Board of Directors of his intention.

Conor Galvin, the chief executive of Ornua described the outgoing chairman as “an exemplary leader”, crediting O’Driscoll with “guiding Ornua through significant milestones and challenges over the past number of years.”

“His vision and commitment have left a lasting impact on Ornua, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” he said.

Aidan O’Driscoll, the current chairman of the Ornua co-operative and of the Government Commission Commission on Generational Renewal welcomed Mr Toland to the position on behalf of the board.

“Kevin has a breadth of experience demonstrated through his highly successful career across a range of sectors nationally and internationally, and is exceptionally well placed to lead the Ornua Board into the future,” he said.